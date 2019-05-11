Astros' Jose Altuve: Nursing hamstring issue

Altuve has been diagnosed with left hamstring discomfort and is day-to-day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This is relatively good news for the Astros, as it appears that Altuve escaped with a minor injury. He'll be monitored on a daily basis moving forward, though it's unlikely that Houston will rush the former MVP back into action before he's ready, especially this early in the year.

