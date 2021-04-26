Altuve was activated from the COVID-19 injured list as expected Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Altuve was hitting .318/.380/.455 through 50 plate appearances before testing positive for coronavirus. He was shut down for just shy of two weeks and will try to return to that level of performance against lefty Justus Sheffield and the Mariners on Monday.
