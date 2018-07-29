Astros' Jose Altuve: Officially placed on DL

The Astros placed Altuve on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

The DL move had been expected since Saturday after Altuve's right knee failed to show dramatic improvement over the last couple of days. With the Astros now making the transaction official, Tyler White was formally recalled from Triple-A Fresno to take Altuve's spot on the active roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories