Altuve went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, two runs scored and a pair of walks in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Mariners.

Altuve had no trouble getting on base Saturday. His steal came in the third inning after his lone hit, a single. Speed is not as big a factor as it used to be for the second baseman, who managed a career-low six steals in 2019. He has scored three times in the first two games of the season.