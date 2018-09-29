Astros' Jose Altuve: On bench for first game Saturday

Altuve will sit for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The Astros will avoid overworking their stars in the twinbill, with the team already locked into the second seed in the American League playoffs. Marwin Gonzalez will play second base for the first game. Altuve will lead off and play second base in the nightcap.

