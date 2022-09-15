site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Jose Altuve: On bench Thursday
Altuve isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Athletics.
Altuve is getting a rare day off after he hit .364 with five runs, two steals, a walk and five strikeouts over the last five games. Aledmys Diaz will take over at the keystone and bat second Thursday.
