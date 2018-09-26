Astros' Jose Altuve: On bench Wednesday

Altuve is not in the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch elected to sit most of his regulars now that the Astros have locked up the division, so Altuve will receive a breather during the getaway matinee. In his absence, Tony Kemp will draw a start at the keystone.

