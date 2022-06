Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.

Altuve started the scoring with a third-inning solo shot. He'd gone six games without an RBI and five contests without an extra-base hit prior to Tuesday's homer to the Crawford Boxes. The second baseman is up to 13 homers, 24 RBI, 34 runs scored and three stolen bases while slashing .273/.346/.517 across 228 plate appearances.