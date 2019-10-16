Astros' Jose Altuve: Opens scoring with solo blast
Altuve went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two runs scored Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Altuve connected for a solo homer off of New York starter Luis Severino with one out in the top of the first inning to get the Astros on the board. The 29-year-old has managed at least one hit in all eight of Houston's postseason games in 2019 and is slashing .375/.412/.813 with four homers and two doubles in 32 at-bats. Altuve's second-inning steal was his first of these playoffs after he swiped a career-low six bags (11 attempts) during the regular season.
