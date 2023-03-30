Astros general manager Dana Brown expressed optimism Thursday that Altuve (thumb) will be back before June, Mark Berman of FOX 26 reports.
Brown said when Altuve had thumb surgery just over a week ago that he wouldn't be able to resume baseball activities for two months. Evidently that was either a conservative estimate or they expect Altuve to get back up to speed very quickly upon ramping things up again. Notable is that Altuve was placed on the 10-day and not the 60-day IL Thursday.
