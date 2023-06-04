Altuve (oblique) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus the Angels, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Altuve will get another game off while he deals with "something" he felt in his oblique while swinging the bat against the Angels on Friday. The Astros are calling his absence from the last two games precautionary, and they haven't scheduled any sort of imaging at this point. While Altuve recovers, Mauricio Dubon is hitting at the top of the lineup and playing second base. It remains to be seen whether Altuve will be back in action for Monday's contest against the Blue Jays, but for now the infielder should be considered day-to-day.