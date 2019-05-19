Astros' Jose Altuve: Participates in running drill

Altuve (hamstring) ran Saturday for the first time since being placed on the 10-day injured list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve is eligible to come off the IL on Tuesday, but on Friday, manager AJ Hinch put the brakes on talk of that happening. Altuve reported feeling "very optimistic" about his progress. He's expected to resume baseball activities Monday when the Astros return home.

