Altuve went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's loss against the Angels.

Altuve is enjoying a strong start to the season as the Astros' leadoff hitter, hitting safely in each of his first five appearances and recording two multi-hit games during that span. He has gone two games without a walk and has yet to launch a homer in 2021, but there's no question he started the campaign on a strong note and is making a clear impact at the top of the order for the Astros.