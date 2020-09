Altuve (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed a right knee sprain, and he had already been ruled out for the Astros' weekend series. However, he'll now miss additional time so he can fully recover. Aledmys Diaz should serve as the primary second baseman while Altuve heals.