Altuve will skip the upcoming All-Star Game due to a leg injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The leg issue hasn't affected Altuve enough to make him miss the games that count in the standings, as he's sat just once in the Astros' last 12 games and is riding a six-game hitting streak. He'll elect to rest for the full four-day break rather than appear in his seventh career All-Star Game, but there's little reason to treat the injury as anything other than a very minor one unless it starts keeping him out of regular-season contests.