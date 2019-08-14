Astros' Jose Altuve: Plays both ends of doubleheader

Altuve went a combined 2-for-8 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's doubleheader split with the White Sox.

Manager AJ Hinch wanted to give Altuve at least one game off Tuesday but opted not to after Alex Bregman (shoulder) was unavailable, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The manager is hoping to give Altuve a break, so anticipate that happening once Bregman becomes available.