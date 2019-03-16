Astros' Jose Altuve: Plays five innings
Altuve went 1-for-2 with a walk and played five innings at second base during Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Altuve played for the first time since May 6 when he was scratched from a game due to soreness in his side. He will get a day off Saturday before returning to the field Sunday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. There is still plenty of time for the elite second baseman to get ready for the start of the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...