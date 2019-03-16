Astros' Jose Altuve: Plays five innings

Altuve went 1-for-2 with a walk and played five innings at second base during Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Altuve played for the first time since May 6 when he was scratched from a game due to soreness in his side. He will get a day off Saturday before returning to the field Sunday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. There is still plenty of time for the elite second baseman to get ready for the start of the regular season.