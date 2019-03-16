Astros' Jose Altuve: Plays five innings

Altuve went 1-for-2 with a walk and played five innings at second base during Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Altuve played for the first time since May 6 when he was scratched from a game due to soreness in his side. He will get a day off Saturday before returning to the field Sunday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. There is still plenty of time for the elite second baseman to get ready for the start of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • jung-ho-kang.jpg

    20 deep sleepers

    Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...