Altuve went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Orioles.

Altuve led off the bottom of the first inning with his 12th home run of the season and third in his last 13 starts. He's been hot in that stretch, maintaining a .352 average with 11 RBI and 10 runs scored while also chipping in a stolen base. Altuve has already locked in his third consecutive season with double-digit homers and steals and is hitting .299 across 342 plate appearances on the campaign.