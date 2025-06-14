Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 10-3 win over the Twins.

Getting the start at DH and batting third, Altuve ripped a two-run double in the second inning before dropping a solo shot into the Crawford Boxes to lead off the fourth, with both extra-base hits coming off Chris Paddack. Altuve has reeled off four straight multi-hit performances, boosting his slash line on the season to .278/.324/.432 with 10 homers, six steals, 30 RBI and 33 runs in 66 contests.