Astros' Jose Altuve: Possibly set back multiple weeks

Altuve's leg fatigue could delay his return to action by at least a couple weeks according to general manager Jeff Luhnow, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve's rehab from his hamstring strain was put on hold due to leg fatigue in his other leg Tuesday. Luhnow doesn't appear to be referring to a precise timeline, as his comments came in the context of downplaying the injury as a long-term one. Regardless, Altuve's return to the lineup doesn't appear to be imminent. A more exact timeline should emerge once he visits with team doctors.