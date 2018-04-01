Astros' Jose Altuve: Posts four-hit game Saturday
Altuve went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Rangers.
This was the 25th time in Altuve's career he's had a four-hit game, although you don't need us to point out statistical feats that prove Altuve's one of baseball's best hitters. He's batting third in the order, in front of Carlos Correa, who also had four hits Saturday, including a home run. Altuve, who has scored 220 runs over the last two seasons, should be a lock to cross home plate more than 100 times this season while hitting in front of Correa.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...