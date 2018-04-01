Astros' Jose Altuve: Posts four-hit game Saturday

Altuve went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Rangers.

This was the 25th time in Altuve's career he's had a four-hit game, although you don't need us to point out statistical feats that prove Altuve's one of baseball's best hitters. He's batting third in the order, in front of Carlos Correa, who also had four hits Saturday, including a home run. Altuve, who has scored 220 runs over the last two seasons, should be a lock to cross home plate more than 100 times this season while hitting in front of Correa.