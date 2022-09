Altuve went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, two RBI and four runs scored in Tuesday's 10-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Altuve had a huge day at the plate Tuesday. He led off the game for Houston with a long ball and knocked a second home run in the sixth inning to record his first multi home run game since July 30 2021 and increase his season-long total to 28. He also recorded his 35th double of the season, his highest mark since hitting 39 in 2017.