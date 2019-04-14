Astros' Jose Altuve: Power surge continues
Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.
He's now gone yard in five straight games, slugging six of his seven homers on the year with 11 RBI and nine runs over that stretch. Altuve hasn't been running much so far -- he has only one steal in two attempts over 15 games -- but you don't need to swipe bases when you can hit the ball over the fence and trot around them all. The 28-year-old now boasts a .333/.379/.717 slash line, and while that SLG will come down eventually, his batting average and OBP are right in line with his career norms.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...