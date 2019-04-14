Astros' Jose Altuve: Power surge continues

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

He's now gone yard in five straight games, slugging six of his seven homers on the year with 11 RBI and nine runs over that stretch. Altuve hasn't been running much so far -- he has only one steal in two attempts over 15 games -- but you don't need to swipe bases when you can hit the ball over the fence and trot around them all. The 28-year-old now boasts a .333/.379/.717 slash line, and while that SLG will come down eventually, his batting average and OBP are right in line with his career norms.

