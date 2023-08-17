Altuve went 0-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins.

Altuve returned to the lineup after he exited Tuesday's game following fouling a ball off his knee. He was also lifted from Wednesday's game due to leg soreness in the eighth inning, though manager Dusty Baker said the removal was precautionary, perMatt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. The Astros also had a significant lead in the game at the time, and they also have Thursday off to give Altuve an additional day of rest.