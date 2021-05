Altuve went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and three runs scored in Monday's 11-2 win over Boston.

The second baseman extended Houston's lead to 4-0 with a two-run blast off Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez in the third inning. Altuve also scored in the fifth and sixth innings on singles by Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman. Altuve has racked up seven home runs, 23 RBI, 35 runs scored and a stolen base while slashing .303/.359/.455 through 198 plate appearances, mainly as a leadoff hitter.