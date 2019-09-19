Play

Astros' Jose Altuve: Provides cushion Wednesday

Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Altuve's seventh-inning blast gave Houston a two-run cushion it would need to close out the Rangers, who plated a run the following frame. The home run was Altuve's fourth in the last eight games and gives him 29 for the season.

