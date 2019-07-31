Astros' Jose Altuve: Pushes average above .300
Altuve went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Indians.
Altuve entered the All-Star break hitting just .262 but has multiple hits in 11 of the 17 games since. He's batting .411 (30-for-73) over that stretch to push his average to .300, it's highest point since April 16. That run has included six home runs and 16 RBI. One of the league's finest hitters appears to have found himself after dealing with a hamstring injury that lingered since May.
