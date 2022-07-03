Altuve went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles, three total runs and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-1 victory against the Angels.

Altuve was a big part of Houston's offense in the win, doubling and scoring in each of the first two innings before knocking a solo home run in the sixth. Of the second baseman's past nine hits, seven -- four doubles and three homers -- have gone for extra bases. Altuve has also been running more of late, tallying three thefts over his past six games. With six steals on the season, he has already surpassed the five he totaled in 2021.