Astros' Jose Altuve: Racks up three hits including homer
Altuve went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in a victory over the Tigers on Tuesday.
Altuve belted a solo homer in the first inning and knocked in another run with an infield single in the second. The 29-year-old has had a productive August, hitting .308 (24-for-78) with seven long balls, 15 RBI and 23 runs scored in 18 games. After a slow start to the season, Altuve has raised his slash line to .302/.362/.546 through 406 plate appearances.
