Altuve (hamstring) took grounders prior to Monday's game against Texas, and he also ran "a lot" Sunday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

There was no detail provided regarding the nature of Altuve's running, though it's positive that he was able to exert himself only five days after being placed on the injured list. The team noted that a minimum stint was possible, but it's still unclear if Altuve will be activated when first eligible Friday. Aledmys Diaz and Niko Goodrum have split time at second base in Altuve's absence.