Altuve went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three runs and an RBI against the Angels in an 11-3 victory Saturday.

Altuve continued to set the table from atop the order, notching his fourth straight multi-hit game. Over that span, the second baseman has gone a scorching 12-for-17 with three doubles, a homer, six RBI, seven runs and two steals. The multi-hit stretch is part of a longer 14-game hitting streak, the second-longest such active streak in the majors behind Maikel Garcia's 15-game run.