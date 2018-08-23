Astros' Jose Altuve: Raps two hits, steals base in win

Altuve went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-7 win over Seattle.

This was Altuve's second game back from the disabled list, and he showed his previously injured knee was no longer an issue by stealing his 15th base. The second baseman has batted second the last two games, but should be back at his customary third spot in the order when George Springer (quadriceps) is ready to play again.