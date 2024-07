Altuve is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Toronto, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve was ejected following the seventh inning of Sunday's 10-5 win over the Mets in 11 innings for arguing with the umpire that he fouled a ball off his foot, and he'll now receive some additional rest in what will be just his third day out of the lineup all season. Mauricio Dubon will cover second base Monday while Altuve sits in the series opener.