Astros' Jose Altuve: Reaches 200 hits

Altuve went 1-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-2 win over Texas.

Altuve, who returned from a one-game absence due to a forearm injury, knocked his 200th hit of the season, the fourth straight with at least 200 hits. The Astros head into a season-ending, four-game set in Boston with a chance to overtake Cleveland for the best record in the AL. That suggests Altuve will be in the lineup as long as they have a shot.