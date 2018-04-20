Astros' Jose Altuve: Reaches base four times

Altuve went 3-for-4 with a walk, double, run scored and four RBI Thursday against the Mariners.

To no one's surprise, Altuve has been getting on base at an excellent rate to begin the season, as he's now hitting .342/.398/.392 in 79 at-bats. However, in that same span, he has failed to hit a home run and has only one stolen base on one attempt. To live up to his lofty draft price, those stats will have to increase but his pedigree and track record suggest his lack of production in those areas won't last long.