Astros' Jose Altuve: Reaches base three times

Altuve went 3-for-4 with an RBI, stolen base and two runs scored Thursday against the Rangers.

Thursday's effort marked Altuve's fifth multi-hit game in his past 10 starts, helping to him an impressive .338 batting average. He has also stolen five bases in the last 15 days, which has come after he stole just four bases on the season prior to this stretch. He now ranks ninth in the American League in stolen bases with nine swiped bags.