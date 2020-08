Altuve will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Giants, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The veteran second baseman has struggled through his first 16 games of the season with a .594 OPS and 17 strikeouts in 78 plate appearances, so he'll take a seat Wednesday to further take advantage of Thursday's scheduled off day. Altuve is starting at the keystone and batting leadoff for the Astros in Tuesday's contest.