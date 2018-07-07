Astros' Jose Altuve: Reclaims batting average lead

Altuve went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 11-4 win over the White Sox.

Altuve had been slumping, hitting just four .154 over his last 26-at-bats, when he delivered the first of his three singles in the third inning Friday. The multi-hit night, his second in his last 14 games, pushed him back atop the major-league lead in batting average at .337.