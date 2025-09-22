Altuve went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI and one stolen base in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Mariners.

This was Altuve's second multi-hit effort in a row but just his fourth such game in all of September. The 35-year-old is batting just .203 (13-for-64) over 18 games this month, adding three homer runs and 10 RBI in that span. For the season, he's posted a .265/.327/.444 slash line with 26 homers, 75 RBI, 78 runs scored and 10 steals across 150 contests.