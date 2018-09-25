Astros' Jose Altuve: Records 61st RBI

Altuve went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Altuve tacked on a key insurance run in the top of the ninth inning, handing his club a two-run lead. The 28-year-old is slashing .317/.388/.456 with 13 homers and 17 stolen bases through 133 games, and he'll serve as a key cog within Houston's offense during their 2018 postseason run.