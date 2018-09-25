Astros' Jose Altuve: Records 61st RBI
Altuve went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.
Altuve tacked on a key insurance run in the top of the ninth inning, handing his club a two-run lead. The 28-year-old is slashing .317/.388/.456 with 13 homers and 17 stolen bases through 133 games, and he'll serve as a key cog within Houston's offense during their 2018 postseason run.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...