Astros' Jose Altuve: Records another multi-hit game

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Angels.

Altuve recorded his fourth multi-hit game in the last five contests, going 11-for-24 with seven RBI and seven runs scored during that run. He's clearly been impacted by a hamstring injury that caused him to miss five weeks, but the recent production is a positive sign his swing is back to normal. His baserunning impact, however, may not be the same as in recent years. The stolen base was just his third of the season, well off the pace he's set since becoming a regular in 2012.