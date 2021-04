Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's loss against the Athletics.

Altuve has hit safely in all but one game this season and has already recorded four multi-hit appearances, with three of those coming over his last five appearances. The second baseman has also plated runs in each of his last three contests and it's safe to say he's making a big impact at the top of the order for the Astros, hitting .351 with a .918 OPS over his first nine games.