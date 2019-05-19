Astros' Jose Altuve: Rehab assignment likely needed
Manager AJ Hinch said Sunday that Altuve (hamstring) will likely require a minor-league rehab assignment during the upcoming week before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Altuve took a noteworthy step forward in his recovery from the left hamstring strain by running on the field Saturday, relaying afterward that he was "optimistic" about his progress. The second baseman will add more baseball activities to his workout regimen Monday and could be ready to join an affiliate soon after. The Astros haven't pinpointed a target date for Altuve's return from the IL, but based on Hinch's comments, it appears unlikely that the 29-year-old will be activated until next weekend at the earliest.
