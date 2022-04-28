Altuve (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land this weekend and is expected to return from the 10-day injured list Monday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve has made good progress in his recovery since landing on the injured list April 20, but the Astros will still have him appear in some minor-league games this weekend rather than traveling with the big club to Toronto. As long as he feels good after playing in Sugar Land, the 31-year-old should step back into an everyday role at second base when the Astros open their series with Seattle.