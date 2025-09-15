default-cbs-image
Altuve (foot) will start at second base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Altuve was held out for Sunday's 8-3 loss to Atlanta after he was still experiencing soreness on the bottom of his right foot following his early exit a day earlier, but the one start off appears to have provided sufficient healing time for the 35-year-old. The Astros' decision to use him at second base rather than at designated hitter in his return to the lineup supports the notion that he's feeling healthy heading into a six-game homestand against the Rangers and Mariners this week.

