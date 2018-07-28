Astros' Jose Altuve: Remains out Saturday

Altuve (knee) is not in Saturday's starting nine against the Rangers.

Altuve will get another day to recover after exiting Wednesday's contest with right knee discomfort. An update on his status hasn't been provided, so he'll continue to be listed as day-to-day moving forward. Marwin Gonzalez will man second base and Alex Bregman is slated to play shortstop with Altuve out of the lineup.