Astros' Jose Altuve: Removed from spring lineup

Altuve was scratched from the Astros' lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros haven't provided an explanation behind Altuve's removal, but an update should come within the next few hours. The second baseman didn't report to spring training with any known health concerns.

