Altuve is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

The Astros and Guardians are closing their series with a game that begins at 12:05 p.m. ET, so Altuve will be extended a breather while Aledmys Diaz picks up a start at second base. Altuve had been included in the lineup in each of the Astros' last 11 games, going 15-for-44 (.341 average) with six doubles, seven runs, two RBI and a stolen base over that stretch.