Altuve went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Saturday's 13-2 loss to the Padres.

After a brief flirtation with Altuve dropped to sixth and seventh in the batting order, he was returned to his customer two-hole and has broken out of a season-long slump. The resurgence Altuve began in the final two games of series in Colorado traveled with him for the first two games of the series in San Diego. Altuve is 9-for-18 over the past four games.