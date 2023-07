Altuve went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Rays.

Altuve tallied his first home run since returning from the injured list July 26. Though it came off catcher Rene Pinto, Altuve now has hits in back-to-back games after going hitless in the first contest he was activated. He's returned to his customary spot atop the Astros' order and is likely to remain there for the rest of the season.